Dayot Upamecano says he worked with a trainer during offseason, lauds Sadio Mané after Bayern Munich’s win over Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich continued its winning start to the season with their 2-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena to make it three wins on the trot. Goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller in the first half was enough to secure another three points for Julian Nagelsmann and company, though Niko Kovač’s side did prove a tough nut to crack for the opening half hour of proceedings.

Dayot Upamecano put forth yet another strong performance in Bayern’s defense en route to the clean sheet, and he has looked a much improved player this season. He looks far less error-prone than he did last season, and alongside Musiala and Muller, he received the highest mark in kicker’s player ratings for the match (via @iMiaSanMia). Per WhoScored.com, he boasted a pass success rate of 100%, recorded a total of five clearances, which was second only to Wolfsburg’s Joshua Guilavogui, and he made the third highest passes of the match (65), behind only Pavard (83) and Hernandez (73).

Even Julian Nagelsmann has taken note of how much better Upamecano has looked so far this season in training sessions and matches. Speaking after the win over Wolfsburg, Upamecano revealed that part of his recent spike has come down to him working with a private training during his summer holidays. “I worked a lot with an athletic trainer on vacation. I feel better than last season. We have a lot of competition, but that’s better for us. I just want to play and carry on,” the French international explained (@iMiaSanMia). He does have to be looking over his shoulder at Matthijs de Ligt, who Bayern signed this summer for a considerable fee, but so far, there’s been no reason to bench Upamecano whatsoever.

The defender also had high praise for new signing Sadio Mané. He had another pair of disallowed goals in Bayern’s win over Wolfsburg, but wasn’t able to find the back of the net to make one count. Still, he’s been one of several focal points in a new-look Bayern attack without Robert Lewandowski that’s looked fluid, creative, and in synch with one another so far. “We know he’s a very big player, he’s helping us a lot. We’re all very happy he’s here. He gave me tips about a lot of things. He’s one of the best players in the world and everyone of us is happy that he’s here,” Upamecano said of the African Player of the Year (@iMiaSanMia).