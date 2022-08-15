Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman puts Rangers into the next round of Champions League qualifiers, Alexander Nübel crashes out with Monaco

As soccer competitions in Europe continues to heat up, several Bayern Munich loanees were in action — not only in league play, but also in European qualifiers. Here is what happened in this busy week.

Germany - Bundesliga

Bright Arrey-Mbi is the only player on loan in the German Bundesliga.

Bright Arrey-Mbi - 1. FC Köln

News broke this week that Arrey-Mbi will be returning to Bayern. Apparently 1. FC Köln did not have any room for him in his plans.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel started twice this week — in Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday and in Ligue 1 action on Saturday. AS Monaco lost 3-2 after extra time against PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifiers, a final score of 4-3 on aggregate. Nübel only recorded two saves. Now AS Monaco is transferred to the Europa League Group Stage where they will compete. Nübel bounced back with a slightly better game in league play on Saturday. He recorded seven saves and conceded only one goal in a draw against Rennes.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Malik Tillman also started twice this week. Rangers FC are also fighting for their Champions League lives. Down 2-0 from the first leg, the return fixture was played on Tuesday in Scotland. After Tillman’s teammates leveled the aggregate score, the American scored a huge goal to make it 3-2 and send his side to the next and final round of qualifiers.

After playing all 90 minutes on Tuesday, Tillman started again on Saturday in the league fixture against St. Johnstone. Tillman scored again before being subbed off at 67 minutes.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

After only playing small amounts of time in Austria Lustenau, Torben Rhein started for the first time this season. The young German international played 60 minutes before being subbed off. Rhein recorded one chance created and helped his team hold their opponents to one goal.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not make the 18-man roster for Klagenfurt’s 1-0 victory against SV Reid.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not make the 18-man roster for Klagenfurt’s 1-0 victory against SV Reid.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh was once again left out of the 18-man roster due to an illness. Regensburg lost 1-0 away to Hannover 96.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence did not make it into the 18-man roster for Magdeburg’s 3-0 loss away to St. Pauli.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni started and played all 90 minutes in two separate matches this week. On Wednesday, Saarbrücken beat Borussia Dortmund II 1-0. Cuni recorded four shots and created a chance for his team. On Saturday, Saarbrücken drew 0-0 with Ingolstadt. Stats are not as readily available for this match, but it appears Cuni received a yellow card.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was on the bench for Aue, but did not make it onto the field as his team lost big 5-1 at home against Wehen Wiesbaden.

Canada - MLS Next Pro

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Salihamidzic - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Salihamidzic started for Whitecaps 2 for their match at home against St Louis 2, but was subbed off at halftime. His side went up early, but ended up losing 4-1.