Bavarian Podcast Works S5E7: Nagelsmann keeping lineups consistent at Bayern Munich; judging when rotations will be key; commentary on the NYT piece; and more!

With their 2-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich continued their winning start to the season, winning their second match in the Bundesliga and third on the bounce if you count the DFL-Supercup as a competitive fixture. In all three of the aforementioned matches, Julian Nagelsmann has used the exact same starting lineup of Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mane. So far, it’s worked wonders, and while there have been some different second half changes on all of those occasions, Nagelsmann’s subs have also followed a similar pattern.

As the saying goes, “if it a’int broke, don't fix it.” Nagelsmann has seemingly adopted this idea for his lineup selections, but as English Weeks approach for Bayern, he’ll certainly have to start to make some changes to avoid running a higher risk of injuries and fatigue. It will also be his job to balance the squad and make sure he does best to keep all of his players happy - even the ones that might not be playing as much as they’d like to. Nagelsmann has a luxury in depth, and it’s up to him to find the right ways to use it.

A recent New York Times piece also shed some light on the different arguments posed surrounding a lack of interest in the Bundesliga due to Bayern’s long-running dominance domestically. With that, there’s significantly less viewership in the league as a whole than, say, the English Premier League. Will there every be a way to change this trend?

In this Flagship episode of the podcast, Tom and Teddy discuss:

Nagelsmann’s consistent starting XI

When there will be a need for rotations

Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou’s transfer rumors/links

Nagelsmann keeping everyone in the squad happy

How results have fared elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Do our direct rivals make us winning the league much easier?

Our thoughts on the NYT piece and if the Bundesliga will ever garner more interest from abroad.

