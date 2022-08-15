Wolfsburg boss Niko Kovač knew it would be an uphill battle, but appreciates his squad’s fight against Bayern Munich

Wolfsburg manager Niko Kovač knows his squad is slowly working back into form after a disastrous 2021/22 season that left the club in 12th place.

So far, Kovač is trying to keep his team focused on progress and making improvements during his first season at the helm of the squad. Even in a 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich, the manager could see some positives.

“Losing 2-0 against Bayern in Munich is okay. We did well in the first 30 minutes and made it more difficult for them than expected. You have to take the few chances you get to get something here, which we didn’t do. Congratulations to Bayern,” said Kovač.

Wolfsburg did well to frustrate Bayern Munich early in the match and also in the second half. A lapse in the final 12 minutes of the first half, however, allowed Bayern Munich to assert itself and score two goals.

Sometimes against the Bavarians, 12 minutes is all it takes.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast, give them a look or a listen: