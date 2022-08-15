Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg; Frenkie de Jong favors Chelsea move, but Manchester United is confident; FC Barcelona still wants Man City’s Bernardo Silva; Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte nearly fight; and MORE!

Bayern Munich captured another three points in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg. It was not always easy, but the Wolves could not ultimately find a way to best the Bavarians. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Julian Nagelsmann rolled out the same lineup for the third consecutive game, but Wolfsburg had no intention of letting Bayern Munich run as freely as RB Leipzig or Eintracht Frankfurt. Regardless, it worked again:

Missing — at least early on — for Bayern Munich was the presence of a strong hold-up player atop the formation. Ultimately, Bayern Munich was just too creative and too good offensively for that to matter for too long. At some point, though, the Bavarians aren’t going to be able to just run past everyone. That will be something to monitor for the future, but for now, the attack is electric to watch.

Alphonso Davies barely missed a huge gaffe by almost scoring an own goal. It was a tough play, but could have swung the momentum very early on.

In the 14th minute, Benjamin Pavard just missed a header for a goal off of a Joshua Kimmich corner kick.

It is still kind of weird that Max Kruse left Union Berlin where he was an integral player to go back to Wolfsburg just to be a highly-paid part-timer.

Jamal Musiala to Thomas Müller to Serge Gnabry to Sadio Mané almost resulted in a 19th minute goal, but Mané drifted just a little too far offside.

In the 33rd minute, though, it was more “Moose Magic” as Jamal Musiala used some outstanding balance and footwork to free himself up and found a corner to put Bayern Munich up 1-0. Musiala has just been fantastic and continues to show he NEEDS to be in the lineup.

Pavard and Marcel Sabitzer — two much maligned figures — were great again.

As was always probably the game plan, Wolfsburg packed it in and was able to block quite a few Bayern Munich shot attempts.

In the 44th minute, though, Joshua Kimmich took advantage of several straight minutes of having the majority of the possession. Bayern Munich was putting the Wolves on their heels, when Kimmich fired off a shot that Müller deflected in for a 2-0 lead. Bayern Munich, again, was able to dictate the pace of the game and control it, even against a deep-sitting opponent.

It’s tough to say if Müller might have played with a bit of an extra edge against Niko Kovač, who benched him while manager of the Bavarians. Whatever it was, Müller was terrific.

Leroy Sané came on for Serge Gnabry at halftime. After the match, we found out Gnabry had been experiencing adductor issues.

Bayern Munich continued its control of the game and really could have been up 4-0, but Müller and Sané each did not get great hits on shot attempts.

Ridle Baku pulled out some old school WWE tactics by hitting Davies with an eye rake that seemed a little excessive. Remember when Baku-to-Bayern was a thing?

Musiala’s turns are really off the charts good.

Later in the match, Musiala’s flick and combination with Pavard, which resulted in a cross over the Mané was nothing short of brilliant.

Mané’s penchant for going offside is really one of the only aspects of the attack not in sync at the moment. The former Liverpool man cost himself two goals because of that.

In the 80th minute, Mathys Tel came in for Mané.

I would have like Joshua Kimmich take a seat for a few minutes and also for Josip Stanisic to get some game time, but that didn’t happen.

Ryan Gravenberch came on for Musiala in the 83rd minute.

Sebastiaan Bornauw got put through the ringer for Wolfsburg, but did well for himself. He looks like he can be a solid player for Kovač.

It should also be noted that Kimmich was extremely good once again.

Overall, Bayern Munich was never threatened and did a fantastic job against a game opponent, who was looking to muck it up. Things could have been sharper in the second half, but you can’t get an A+ in every half of every match.

According to reports out of England, Frenkie de Jong would rather play for Chelsea FC than Manchester United:

Frenkie de Jong has indicated that Chelsea is his preferred destination should a move to the Premier League materialize in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to news captured by The Hard Tackle, however, Manchester United thinks it has the upper-hand on a move for De Jong:

English giants Manchester United are reportedly confident of securing the services of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, a target for Chelsea. According to a report by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United will continue to attempt to secure the services of Frenkie de Jong before the summer transfer window shuts down. The Red Devils are confident about landing the Barcelona midfield maestro this month amid interest from Chelsea.

After Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur fought to a 2-2 draw, the two coaching — Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte — nearly, well, fought:

⚪ Late dug out drama leads to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte receiving a red card pic.twitter.com/l9Zq9UZhlu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 14, 2022

Tuchel felt like his team got jobbed on both goals by Tottenham (per Sky).

“I have to say both [Spurs] goals cannot stand. It’s only one team that deserved to win and that was us. I’m sorry for my team they don’t get what they deserve,” said Tuchel. “It was a clear foul on Kai Havertz in the build-up [to Tottenham’s first goal], a clear foul. We had one tactical foul from [Reece] James which got a yellow. I don’t know how many tactical fouls Hojbjerg and Bentancur did today. The situation went on and on, and it was a clear offside on Richarlison. He is in line of the shot. He even goes to the ball, so Mendy can’t see the ball. They check it, it is a clear offside.”

Tuchel was reportedly also hot under the collar about a hair-pulling incident involving Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

There was no foul given for this on this corner before Harry Kane's equalizer. pic.twitter.com/9eK6RdbLuc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 14, 2022

“And when can you pull hair on the football field? When is that? So we check and nothing happens? It’s ridiculous,” Tuchel fumed.

if you want more of Tuchel unraveling, here you go:

Finally, Conte added some thoughts about the incident to his Instagram story:

Bayern Munich is rolling, Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons, and everything seems to be heading in the right direction for the Rekordmeister.

Right about now is where you might be expecting some kind of pessimistic take on why the wheels are about to fall off, but — alas — things are too good for any doubt to start seeping into the podcast.

Like every week, the boys from Bayern Munich are not boring, so there was a lot to talk about. Here is what we have on tap:

The return of Niko Kovač and why his time at Bayern Munich was sabotaged from the get-go.

Robert Lewandowski’s new club can’t get it together off the pitch.

Kingsley Coman’s return might complicate things for Nagelsmann.

Tanguy Nianzou’s touchy situation.

Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer saga could be nearing an end.

Some thoughts on Better Call Saul’s insane penultimate episode.

FC Barcelona has not had a great start to its season, but will throwing more cash at the problem work?

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are reportedly intensifying their efforts to prise priority target, Bernardo Silva, away from Manchester City. According to Spanish journalist David Bernabeu Reverter, Barcelona will soon launch the offensive to sign Bernardo Silva before the ongoing transfer window shuts down. The Manchester City playmaker will be “icing on the cake” for the Catalan giants after a memorable performance in the market.

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Sasa Kalajdžić could be staying at VfB Stuttgart for this season:

Sasa Kalajdžić’s future is still open. It is unclear whether he will remain in Stuttgart beyond August. After the 2-2 draw in Bremen, the attacker was once again asked about the situation. “It will continue as it has now,” said the 25-year-old on “Sky”. Kalajdžić was asked whether he would move to England. “Time will tell,” replied the visibly annoyed Kalajdžić, who of course would also like to have some clarity about his future.

There were rumors floating around that Chelsea FC wanted FC Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the La Liga giants could be keeping the former Borussia Dortmund star:

Xavi Hernandez does not want to lose star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Chelsea reportedly pushing to complete his signing this summer. According to a report by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a top target for Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window. The Blues are pushing to sign the Barcelona striker in the coming days, but Xavi Hernandez does not want to lose the star striker anytime soon.

Barca just has a weird mix of players.