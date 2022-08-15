Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski talks life at FC Barcelona, the Real Madrid rivalry, and Karim Benzema

In a recent interview with ESPN, former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski talked over what he feels like his role will be with FC Barcelona and how he will adapt to Spanish football.

“We have played so many times in the Champions League against Spanish teams, so it’s not that new for me. In international football, if you are on the top, you have to be ready for every challenge, that doesn’t matter who you are playing against or how tough it will be,” Lewandowski said. “You have to show your best, and I’m experienced, I’m ready for this and I need this challenge to show how my game looks in LaLiga. Also there are more games in LaLiga (38]) compared to Bundesliga (34), so maybe I will have even more chances to score goals.”

Lewandowski will now also get to experience FC Barcelona’s rivalry with Real Madrid in an up-close-and-personal style. One highlight of Lewandowski’s involvement will be squaring off with Karim Benzema.

“Benzema is an amazing player, he showed that in the last Champions League season; what he did during the games against PSG, Chelsea FC or Manchester City. He’s already, I don’t know how many years, 10 or even 12 years in LaLiga. He knows this league a lot. Even in the Champions League, he showed that he’s one of the best players, and I think that is very nice to see so many good strikers in LaLiga. For sure that will be more interesting for the fans. For me, I didn’t want to compare with him because for me it will be something new, and I accept this, but for him he’s already here (in LaLiga) many years and he has shown already in the last year how good he is. For me, more important will be what we’re going to do with the team. How are we going to play? How can we go from win to win? This is my goal.”