Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané seeks to do the best he can supporting charitable efforts, give Liverpool employees a gift, too

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané has always known that he wanted to give back to his hometown. In fact, the former Liverpool attacker has built a hospital, a school, and done other charitable endeavors as well.

“I don’t want to speak about that. I’m not someone that says: ‘Look at what I did. I always want to help as best as I can,” (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “My village is small, with 2,000 to 3,000 inhabitants. There’s a lot of things lacking there, so I built a hospital and a school. When you were born and grew up there, you simply want to give back.”

Mané certainly brings in enough income to take some of it and make an impact — and he is one of the people that is following through on the idea of giving back and making things better for those around him.

Mané also recently spread the wealth to many Liverpool employees, to whom he wanted to show some gratitude:

TRUE✅ Sadio Mané sends 150 packages to the employees of @LFC from the cleaning lady to the security guard, everyone gets a chocolate with a portrait of Sadio and a handwritten card #PodcastBayernInsider — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 14, 2022

As if Bayern Munich fans needed more reasons to support him...