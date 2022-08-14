Thomas Müller speaks to Bayern Munich’s unsatisfactory start against VfL Wolfsburg

Today was a special day for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller; he was after all stepping up to play a pivotal role against the coach who had benched him, Niko Kovac. Müller put forth an excellent display, scored a goal and reflected on what he deemed a poor start.

Much like the supporters, Müller took note that this game was different. Per @iMiaSanMia, he mentioned: “Today’s game wasn’t a show like the first two games.”

Niko Kovac’s knack for getting tactics right means he gets hired for good coaching jobs. He set his team out to beat Bayern’s press, as the Raumdeuter noted per @iMiaSanMia: “We struggled in the first 10 minutes because Wolfsburg played a lot of long balls to get out of our pressing.”

However, Bayern eventually found their groove. The Bavarian concluded his remarks according to @iMiaSanMia as follows: “We needed time, but then we got going and maybe we could have scored one or two more goals.”

Indeed, Bayern could have scored two or more goals had it not been for narrow offsides and excellent saves from Koen Casteels.

