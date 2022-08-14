Jamal Musiala reflects on Bayern Munich’s hard fought win against Wolfsburg

Another Bayern Munich game, another Jamal Musiala game — this seems to be the norm at Bayern Munich these days. Musiala reflected on yet another brilliant performance; his team is feeling quite good per @iMiaSanMia via DAZN: “Things are going really well for us, we’re playing good football” said Musiala.

That being said, anybody who watched the game could see that Bayern did not start well; the start was not quite the start expected after the Eintracht Frankfurt game. Niko Kovac seems to have gotten his tactics right. Musiala reflected on the start as well per @iMiaSanMia via DAZN: “We try to get the right energy on the pitch. We didn’t start well today, but then we had more energy and a long period in which we controlled the game - then we scored both of our goals.”

As the mature youngster, who is increasingly becoming a pivotal player for Bayern, noted, once Bayern adjusted and had more energy, both the goals arrived. Bayern could have had more had it not been for some narrow offside calls and at least two great saves from Koen Casteels.

Now, Musiala and Bayern will shift their focus to VfL Bochum before the big one, Borussia Mönchengladbach.

