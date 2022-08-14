Match awards from Bayern Munich’s dominant 2-0 win over Wolfsburg

Here are the match award from Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg in the matchday two of the Bundesliga.

Jersey Swap: Sebastiaan Bornaw

Despite his team conceding two goals, Wolfsburg center-back Sebastiaan Bornaw had an impressive outing. The Belgian put on a solid show in Wolfsburg’s attempt to resist the Bayern attack. Bornaw did his best to track and block Bayern attackers. And his aerial abilities were also on display as he refuted many searching long-balls from Bayern. Bornaw can be proud of his performance today.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

Thomas Müller was at it again. The master was again deutering for raum all over the pitch and he found plenty. He scored a goal in the most Muller fashion with just flicking the ball towards a bamboozled Koen Casteels’ left. And Müller was unlucky to not get an assist as Sadio Mané was flagged offside. Still, it was another brilliant Müller performance. He seems to have got accustomed to his new position very well.

Der Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

The Joshua Kimmich, as we know him, is back! He followed up his brilliant performance in matchday one with another excellent shift. Kimmich was the man in Bayern’s midfield to direct and control the flow of the game. He kept things nice and simple and that shone through. And with his midfield partner Sabitzer also turning up his game a few levels, things worked out pretty well for Bayern. Kimmich-Sabitzer may turn out to be a duo to perform beyond anybody’s expectations.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

It’s very harsh not to give Dayot Upamecano ‘Der Kaiser’ today, as he was really good, but it would also have been very harsh not to give it to Alphonso Davies. Phonzy was instrumental to Bayern’s build up game today. His runs towards the middle of the field to drag one Wolfsburg defender out of position was key to Bayern’s grip on the game. He was once again all over the field with lots of defensive and attacking actions. We are seeing a very matured “Roadrunner” this season.

Meister of the match: Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala has been THE man for Bayern so far this season. He broke the record of former club president Uli Hoeness today as he became the first player in Bayern’s history to score 14 Bundesliga goals before turning 20. The goal he scored today for the game’s opener was nothing short of fantastic- the first touch, the body balance, the spatial awareness and the controlled finish — it was exquisite. And the goal was not all he contributed today as he was once again instrumental in Bayern’s build up play and was at times nearly unplayable. Dribbles, flicks, turns — Bambi was on full flow today. Bayern are truly lucky to have Musiala in their ranks.

