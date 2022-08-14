Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich put forth another dominant effort in the Bundesliga as it downed Wolfsburg 2-0.

The Bavarians received strong showings from a number of players including Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Marcel Sabitzer, and Alphonso Davies among others. Bayern Munich was just stellar against an opponent that really wanted to slow them down. Here is what we have on tap:

Wolfsburg had a good game plan coming in, but just could not contain Bayern Munich’s devastating attack.

Jamal Musiala has become an indispensable member of the starting XI. His consistency, energy, and production are unrivaled at this point.

Thomas Müller is still a man who knows to be at the right place at the right time.

Players like Marcel Sabitzer and Benjamin Pavard continue to show they are legit.

Some areas for improvement.

Why you should buy into the energy and fun of this squad.

