Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: Gamethread and Live Blog

On the first day of the Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich faced a former Wolfsburg coach in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, and beat them 6-1. Now on the second matchday, Bayern face a former Frankfurt coach in charge of Wolfsburg. Will the score be reversed too? It better not be, or we’ll be in for a bad time.

Julian Nagelsmann says he will make zero changes for this game. Why should he? His team has been playing some scintillating football. The offense has been a wrecking ball so far, with Jamal Musiala claiming most of the plaudits, but Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry all making their presence known. Marcel Sabitzer seems to have rediscovered some form, and is beginning to make a partnership with Joshua Kimmich. Even the defense looks somewhat rehabilitated, with Dayot Upamecano being the standout performer so far.

Of course, by effectively announcing the lineup early, Nagelsmann gives Niko Kovac time to make a plan. Will that plan work, or will the Wolves be rendered just another VW-branded speedbump for this Bayern juggernaut? We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s Bayern time.

