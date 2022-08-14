Bayern Munich II 1-1 SpVgg Unterhaching: Observations and Match Awards

Bayern Munich II faced former table toppers SpVgg Unterhaching and drew 1-1, in what was a slightly disappointing game against a quality team.

(Writer’s note: Bayern II away games are streamed on Sporttotal!)

After a strong first half with several opportunities, Antontio Tikvić put Bayern in the leading with a long-range shot before Mathias Fetsch equalized for ‘Haching to make it 1-1 in the 84th minute.

Compared to the 1-1 draw against Viktoria Aschaffenburg, coach Martin Demichelis only made two changes. Johannes Schenk started in goal instead of Jakob Mayer. Hyunju Lee returned to the first eleven after his cold. Behar Neziri, who Lee played instead of, initially took a seat on the bench, before being subbed on in the second half.

As is the case in nearly every game for die Amateure, the attack looked wonderful. The final score doesn’t always speak for this but the speed, fluidity and creativity the youngsters show is always worth watching.

While Bayern looked promising for the most of the game and actually even dominated, there are a few talking points in terms of criticisms.

Old mistakes keep repeating. A pattern witnessed in nearly every game is that, once Bayern retrieve the ball from the opposition in their own box, they become clueless as to how to get the ball away. This ensues chaos, as the opponent fights for the ball, gets it back and a round of what looks like pin-ball plays out in the box, before the goalkeeper finally latches himself onto the ball and saves the team. There is also the case of sloppy set-pieces: not only do they struggle to convert set-pieces but also struggle to defend them.

Often enough, players leave large, unnecessary spaces, which get occupied by the opposition. Sometimes players go out of position, and if there was any intent of marking, it remains to be implemented properly.

BFW Analysis — My Favourite Performers

An informal version of the Match Awards format.

Antonio Tikvić: What is with centre-backs scoring the lone goal for Bayern? (Last week, it was Janitzek who scored against Aschaffenburg.) Tikvić is one of our brightest defensive prospects and was involved in lots of attacking movement for die Amateure. Lovro Zvonarek: Already a fan favourite at Bayern, the Croatian youngster has been my favourite player since the start of the season (though my bias toward Copado remains as strong as ever!). Such a lovely player to watch, he leaves his mark on every game, putting his best every moment on the pitch. Honourable Mentions: Grant-Leon Ranos and Gabriel Vidović — Once a regular feature in the U19s, he’s finally making his mark in the Regionalliga. Ranos is THE player to watch in the Bayern II backline. (The only reason Copado isn’t getting a mention is because of that penalty miss.) Gabriel Vidović might be the linchpin for Bayern II this season. The kid is consistently handing out good performances and is carrying the attack to greater heights. Jersey Swap: René Vollath — The 32-year-old goalkeeper might be on every Bayern II fan’s hitlist. He denied nearly every single one of Bayern’s shots and was a pain to play against. Mathias Fetsch, who scored the goal for Unterhaching is also worth a shout-out.

Coach Demichelis, however, is proud of the players for their efforts against a difficult team. “It was a difficult away game against the regional league favorites. We were dominant, but couldn’t get the second goal against an outstanding keeper and an experienced team from Unterhaching. In the end, unfortunately, we only got one point. Still, I’m very proud of my boys.”

After Unterhaching, Bayern sit fourth in the table and will be challenged away game at FC Schweinfurt on August 19.