Daily Schmankerl: Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sané had heat at Bayern Munich; Lewy compared to Arjen Robben; Carlo Ancelotti retiring after Real Madrid; Pundit predicts Harry Kane will diss Bayern in favor of Spurs; and MORE!

Ah, now comes the time where all of the players who did not like former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski start airing their dirty laundry via leaks to the media.

In today’s edition, we find out that Lewandowski and Leroy Sané were not exactly in the “Get Along Gang”:

When Robert Lewandowski scored a goal, and there were a lot of them, then they were there, his teammates, to cheer and high five. But the Polish world footballer was not as popular in the dressing room as it seemed on the pitch. Especially with Leroy Sané, Lewandowski didn’t seem to have really warmed up. “Bild” reporter Christian Falk reports that internally there should have been trouble between the two. Lewandowski is said not to have enjoyed the best reputation internally and was perceived as selfish. “I’ve seen a lot of selfish players at Bayern Munich and I always thought Arjen Robben was the most selfish, but then Robert Lewandowski came along,” Falk quoted an unnamed former Munich player as saying. So could the internal quarrels have been responsible for Sané’s sporting fluctuating performance? If so, you can look forward to an improved national player, because Robert Lewandowski is now history at Bayern.

I’ve said this a million times, but part of what makes any striker is having a little bit of selfishness. The statement on Robben cuts deep, though. The Dutchman was notoriously selfish and had a real attitude about a lot of things (still was one of my personal favorites, though), so someone breaking that kind of comparison was going for blood.

If you look at the roster of players who are still around and who played with both Lewandowski and Robben, there are only a few players who could have possible issued that statement. Any guesses? Put them in the comments below.

Oh...and how about that Barca result from Saturday?

Former Tottenham Hotspur footballer and current pundit Jamie Redknapp thinks Harry Kane will be re-upping the club — therefore dashing all hopes for a move to Bavaria:

Jamie Redknapp, who has been in Harry Kane’s inner circle since an interview in 2020, made reflections in the Essential Football podcast that are probably less popular in Munich. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he signs a new contract with the club in the next six months, maybe even sooner,” said the former midfielder. The reason for this is probably the changed transfer behavior of Tottenham Hotspur, who for a long time bought more with the plan of future proceeds. With this transfer period, however, that has changed and the Londoners have mostly brought in ready-made players, including ex-FCB player Ivan Perišić. This is linked to Kane’s hope of finally being able to win a title without having to change clubs. But that’s exactly where the small remaining chance of the Bayern managers around Hasan Salihamidžić lies. Should it be foreseeable in the course of the season that Tottenham will go out of the season without a title again, Kane will carefully consider an extension at Spurs. At FC Bayern, however, they are well prepared for this season, because with Mathys Tel a storm jewel could be lured to Säbener Straße that has already celebrated a much-praised premiere in Bayern jerseys.

As of now, it does not appear that Konrad Laimer will be leaving RB Leipzig for Bayern Munich or any other club:

Konrad Laimer, courted by Bayern Munich, will probably continue to play for RB Leipzig for the time being. “I don’t have a Basta. That only happens when everything is decided. But the tendency is for him to stay,” said RB boss Oliver Mintzlaff before the Bundesliga home game against 1. FC Köln on Saturday. The Saxons probably call for 30 million euros for the Austrian midfielder. FCB is said not to have offered this sum so far.

Bayern Munich is rolling, Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons, and everything seems to be heading in the right direction for the Rekordmeister.

Right about now is where you might be expecting some kind of pessimistic take on why the wheels are about to fall off, but — alas — things are too good for any doubt to start seeping into the podcast.

Like every week, the boys from Bayern Munich are not boring, so there was a lot to talk about. Here is what we have on tap:

The return of Niko Kovač and why his time at Bayern Munich was sabotaged from the get-go.

Robert Lewandowski’s new club can’t get it together off the pitch.

Kingsley Coman’s return might complicate things for Nagelsmann.

Tanguy Nianzou’s touchy situation.

Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer saga could be nearing an end.

Some thoughts on Better Call Saul’s insane penultimate episode.

One of the great things about football is a reaction like this kid had to Sadio Mané:

It’s always awesome to see players putting in extra work on some of the finer points of the game:

Kimmich and Sané are still doing extra free kick training. It already worked in Frankfurt...

Thomas Müller is absolutely the biggest Ballon d’Or snub:

18 league assists (most in Europe).



31 goal contributions in all competitions. ⚽️



6 goal contributions for Germany in four UEFA World Cup qualification matches.



Former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti will call it a career when his tenure at Real Madrid is over:

Carlo Ancelotti: “After Real Madrid, I will retire. This chapter will close my career as manager”, tells to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



