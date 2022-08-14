Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann happy with Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano on the backline

When Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann looks at the option for backline, the coach sees an embarrassment of riches.

Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic, Tanguy Nianzou, and Bouna Sarr (LOL...okay , just seeing if you were paying attention) are the players Nagelsmann must choose between on a game-by-game basis.

So far, Nagelsmann has relied on back four consisting of Hernandez and Upamecano at center-back, with Davies at left-back and Pavard at right-back — and that foursome has worked together quite well.

For the manager, Upamecano and Hernandez have been excellent.

“Both are very focused and don’t make simple mistakes. They have gained patience with the ball and have better passing quality. A big plus for Upa is that he came back from vacation very fit. Both are currently performing very, very well,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMIaSanMia).

It is expected that De Ligt will find his way into the starting XI soon enough, but until then, it seems like the backline is in good hands.