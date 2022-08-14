 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Voice: Bayern Munich Frauen edition — who are you backing to win?

The gals enjoyed themselves during their karaoke session.

FC Bayern Muenchen v Turbine Potsdam - FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga
Bayern might just be producing singers alongside footballers
Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images

The singing festivities continue at Bayern Munich!

Last time out, Sadio Mané was trying to figure out what song he’d sing. Some time after, we found out what people at BFW would sing of they were to sing. Now, Bayern Frauen are the latest to join in on the fun!

The tradition of newcomers (staff included – release the tape!) singing a song in front of the team (staff still included - release the tape still!) is also being observed by the ladies, and boy they didn’t disappoint!

First up, we have Tainara (Bordeaux and Brazil); it is unclear as to what she is singing. If you happen to know what it is, let us know in the comments!

Next, we have Emilie Bragstad (Rosenborg and Norway) with her rendition of “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.

Finally, we have Georgia Stanway (Manchester City and England) performing “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

If you wanna learn how to sing, Bayern’s the place to go because it seems like everyone related to Bayern are great singers. Admittedly, I’m still waiting for INNN to bust out Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”.

