The Voice: Bayern Munich Frauen edition — who are you backing to win?

The singing festivities continue at Bayern Munich!

Last time out, Sadio Mané was trying to figure out what song he’d sing. Some time after, we found out what people at BFW would sing of they were to sing. Now, Bayern Frauen are the latest to join in on the fun!

The tradition of newcomers (staff included – release the tape!) singing a song in front of the team (staff still included - release the tape still!) is also being observed by the ladies, and boy they didn’t disappoint!

First up, we have Tainara (Bordeaux and Brazil); it is unclear as to what she is singing. If you happen to know what it is, let us know in the comments!

THE VOICE - #FCBayern Edition!



Die neuen Spielerinnen müssen traditionell singen - den Anfang hat gestern Tainara gemacht! #MiaSanMia @FCBayernBR pic.twitter.com/x1YUzMHrwQ — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) August 12, 2022

Next, we have Emilie Bragstad (Rosenborg and Norway) with her rendition of “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz.

Finally, we have Georgia Stanway (Manchester City and England) performing “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

If you wanna learn how to sing, Bayern’s the place to go because it seems like everyone related to Bayern are great singers. Admittedly, I’m still waiting for INNN to bust out Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”.