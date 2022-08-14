Bayern Munich’s training tactics revealed, Julian Nagelsmann might be a genius

The players at Bayern Munich aren’t sweating just because of the temperatures, the training sessions at Säbener Straße have also been hard under coach Julian Nagelsmann.

A recent report by Tz breaks down the events of these sessions.

Before the ball is used in training, players form circles. They undergo various sprint sessions with elastic resistance rope or short steps after obstacle jumps and all of it is timed.

The Atreq Speed ​​Resistor, a harness used for resistance training while sprinting is the latest feature in trainings. The players are divided into pairs, as one wears the harness and the other tugs on the band attached to provide the tension. The wearer then tries to sprint with maximum effort and this helps increase acceleration, anaerobic endurance and lower body strength.

The sessions start off with stabilization exercises and progress into intensive runs. Players such as Matthijs de Ligt and Mathys Tel have been receiving position-specific extra training too.

The fact remains that the players are getting fitter by the day and showing drastic physical transformations due to these intense, fruitful sessions. The plan for the Bavarians is to use the long training weeks in the Champions League-free August to get the most out of it.

In these less-stressful periods, the players are prepared to perform at the highest levels even when pressure mounts, especially in winter, when the World Cup happens.

The mantra at Bayern is “every training day counts.”

Thomas Müller has benefited a lot from these exercises. He reports that he feels a lot fitter than the start of the season, though he stayed active over the vacation.

“The famous turning runs of our athletics guru Holger Broich are always a point of reference. While we players don’t necessarily love this type of endurance training, we know it’s an important cornerstone of a successful season,” the Raumdeuter said.

The club is making progress in terms of tactics too, as the recently installed large screen is being used to show the players what is expected of them. It looks like coach Julian Nagelsmann’s plans are working, after all.

With Leon Goretzka and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting back in training after injury, Bayern not only have incredible squad depth, but also nearly every player in top-notch form and these training sessions are to be credited for the same.