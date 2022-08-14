Michael Ballack speaks on Bayern Munich’s “can’t lose” environment

Despite Robert Lewandowski’s departure from Bavaria, Michael Ballack still see Bayern Munich as well equipped. Ballack sympathizes with Lewandowski’s departure as he can see the environment that is maintained at Bayern Munich. Despite Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig’s acquisitions, Ballack still sees Bayern Munich as the clear favorites for the Bundesliga title this season.

In order to compete with Bayern Munich, Ballack said on DAZN that he believes that teams would have to show “an absolute top attitude and the ability to perform all year round. That’s the only way you have a chance of beating FC Bayern over 34 match days,” Ballack said. Ballack played for Bayern between 2002 and 2006, and spoke about the pressure on winning. The German states that this pressure as created by Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Ballack looks at the departure of Lewandowski positively. He stated that Bayern is not the hub of the world and there are other top clubs to find success.

“I think FC Bayern did everything right here, clearing the way, collecting the fee and thinking about the economy. You can also congratulate Lewandowski on the move, he’s fulfilled another dream,” Ballack told DAZN.

Ballack looks to be right so far as Bayern Munich’s offense has been outstanding in the first two matches without the Polish striker. Can they maintain this level of production?