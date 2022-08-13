Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

First came the Eagles, now the Wolves. More than a week after the opener, Bayern Munich host their first home game of the season against Niko Kovac’s VfL Wolfsburg side.

As a former Bayern coach, Kovac knows all the ins and outs of this team. He also knows how to get under someone’s skin. Unlike Frankfurt and Leipzig, Wolfsburg will have zero qualms being cynical when trying to disrupt Nagelsmann’s game plan. As far as stress tests go, the 4-2-2-2 couldn’t ask for much better. With no changes planned, both sides already know what to expect. Now we wait to see how it all unfolds.

