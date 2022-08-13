 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VfL Wolfsburg - 1. FC Cologne

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg right here!

Contributors: CSmith1919, Ineednoname, and Samrin_TwinkleFCB
First came the Eagles, now the Wolves. More than a week after the opener, Bayern Munich host their first home game of the season against Niko Kovac’s VfL Wolfsburg side.

As a former Bayern coach, Kovac knows all the ins and outs of this team. He also knows how to get under someone’s skin. Unlike Frankfurt and Leipzig, Wolfsburg will have zero qualms being cynical when trying to disrupt Nagelsmann’s game plan. As far as stress tests go, the 4-2-2-2 couldn’t ask for much better. With no changes planned, both sides already know what to expect. Now we wait to see how it all unfolds.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Aug 10, 2022, 7:30pm CEST

