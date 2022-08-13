Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann ready for Niko Kovač match-up, impressed with Marcel Sabitzer

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will look toward the other coaching box and see Wolfsburg’s Niko Kovač — the man who once was tasked with trying to lead the Rekordmeister.

Nagelsmann said that he does not know Kovač that well, but hopes the former AS Monaco manager has success with the Wolves — except on Sunday.

“I don’t have any private contact with him, so I can’t assess him very well. From what I saw, he’s an emotional coach. I wish him every success with Wolfsburg, not necessarily on Sunday, but in the games that will follow,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One of the players that Nagelsmann could be counting on to prevent Kovač from picking up three points is midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who has been great so far this season.

“His recent development is good. He has great quality. He is very important defensively for us, is a very good counter-pressing player and also prevented a few counterattacks in Frankfurt. He’s a lot more confident now and very popular in the team,” Nagelsmann said.

