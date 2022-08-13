Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer insists Harry Kane is not a pertinent issue — yet

Bayern Munich’s new-look, striker-less attack hasn’t yet shown any signs of not being productive. They tallied eleven goals from their opening two competitive fixtures and have looked far more fluid than they did during different stages of the 2021/22 season with Robert Lewandowski still in the ranks. Even with the high profile signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, there was still an outcry from sections of Bayern supporters begging the club to sign a natural striker, and different names had been touted at various times during the summer transfer window.

For now, Bayern’s bosses insist that a direct Lewandowski replacement is not needed with the attackers that they have. Not to mention, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel are available to head coach Julian Nagelsmann as natural strikers. Bayern has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane for next summer, or perhaps even later than that, but it’s nothing more than a loose link at this point.

In a recent interview with Az, Bayern president Herbert Hainer insisted that Kane is not too hot of a topic and that there’s plenty of time to push that initiative should the need arise. “We initially concentrated on this summer of transfers. Now we have a great team with an average age of 25, 26 years. Many players have long-term contracts, the framework is in place, we can plan the next steps at our leisure,” he explained.

When he was asked whether or not Kane’s name has specifically been mentioned in conversations with Bayern’s front office, Hainer said ‘no,’ but also noted that they’re open to any and all possibilities in the future. “We will continue to keep an eye on the market in general — without being under any pressure to do anything. Our offense is top-class,” he said.

Indeed, Sport1 has also reported that the Kane option is being viewed as a contingency in the event that the striker-less “project” developing under Nagelsmann “did not work out at all” — which, in the early going of the season, looks fantastically unlikely. Still, there’s a long way to go to the summer transfer window of 2023.

For now, it does appear that Bayern’s business for this summer is done, aside from the possible sale of Joshua Zirkzee for somewhere in the range of €20 million. Nagelsmann had remained hopeful of signing Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig, but that no longer seems like it will be feasible before the window closes on September 1st. Laimer could be among the arrivals at Bayern next summer on a free transfer.

With Harry Kane, perhaps? That will be the question.