Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and Chelsea eyeing swap for Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané?; Joshua Zirkzee to stay in the Bundesliga?; Matthijs de Ligt’s best trait; Eintracht Frankfurt looking to Norway for help?; Chelsea wants FC Barcelona scorer; & MORE!

We know the likelihood of swap deals in modern football is not really all that high, but according a report out of England, Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC could be eyeing a player trade after this season.

The subjects of the alleged deal: Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz:

Chelsea’s full concentration is rightly on this summer’s transfer window but could Todd Boehly already be having ideas of his first big deal in the 2023 version? A few stars, not only in the attack, have a lot to prove in 2022/23 if they are to be part of Chelsea in the long-term. One man who has this pressure on his back is Kai Havertz. Despite having purple patches at times in the last two seasons, with the Champions League winning goal in mind, there hasn’t been enough consistency in the Chelsea number 29’s game to merit a permanent answer to the attacking woes of Tuchel’s side. If not enough consistency is shown from the £70million recruit, then Boehly could look into cashing in the 23-year-old before his value plummets suddenly. One interested side already is Bayern Munich, a club that lost out to the west Londoners when Havertz was at Bayer Leverkusen. This time around though, the Bavarians have eyed the German international as a potential long-term Robert Lewandowski heir. SPORT 1 correspondent Kerry Hau has reported that the Bundesliga giants, led by director Hasan Salihamidžić, enquired to the agents of Havertz at the beginning of the summer and could make an official move in 2023. We already know Boehly’s preferences for player plus cash swap deals as shown with the Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill transactions. Is there any player Chelsea could demand from Julian Nagelsmann’s side? The names of Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala ring to mind but one viable option is former Man City winger Leroy Sane who has been linked to Arsenal and Man United so far this summer. With no move looking likely to materialize for the 26-year-old, the Blues could try their luck in 2023 if Havertz wasn’t to make a real statement that he could be the long-term answer to the current World Champions’ goalscoring woes but consistency is the key.

It seems like a long shot for sure and whole lot could happen between now and the 2023 summer transfer window, but it is something to keep an eye on, I guess.

We saw a story yesterday that indicated that Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee has become an “in demand” figure on the transfer market and now both VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Mönchengladbach are in the hunt for the Dutchman.

Stuttgart was previously linked to Zirkzee, but Gladbach is new to the party:

News #Zirkzee: Stuttgart is still in and wants him but he is also on the list of Gladbach. Yes, several clubs from Italy and from the Premier League are interested. But at this stage Joshua prefers to stay in the Bundesliga. Decision probably next week. @westsven @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 12, 2022

Related Bayern Munich might want to sell or loan five more players before the transfer window closes

Most people are pointing to Matthijs de Ligt’s on-field leadership as perhaps his most valuable asset to Bayern Munich. However, his ability to win duels is not so bad, either:

One standout aspect of Matthijs de Ligt’s game appears to be his duels won, where he scored an impressive 71.9% which would suggest he wins the majority of his duels, although he averaged just 0.29 for possession-adjusted slide tackles.@_iamdhillon: https://t.co/wtG0P0WYvN pic.twitter.com/ZRWeOlQyBR — Breaking The Lines (@BTLvid) August 10, 2022

Related David Alaba backs Matthijs de Ligt to become a leader at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is rolling, Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons, and everything seems to be heading in the right direction for the Rekordmeister.

Right about now is where you might be expecting some kind of pessimistic take on why the wheels are about to fall off, but — alas — things are too good for any doubt to start seeping into the podcast.

Like every week, the boys from Bayern Munich are not boring, so there was a lot to talk about. Here is what we have on tap:

The return of Niko Kovač and why his time at Bayern Munich was sabotaged from the get-go.

Robert Lewandowski’s new club can’t get it together off the pitch.

Kingsley Coman’s return might complicate things for Nagelsmann.

Tanguy Nianzou’s touchy situation.

Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer saga could be nearing an end.

Some thoughts on Better Call Saul’s insane penultimate episode.

Hansi Flick is not wrong...what a fantastic goal and what a moment that was back in 2014:

Could Thomas Tuchel be looking to bring in FC Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

As transfer expert Gerad Romero reported, Chelsea should pull out all the stops to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from FC Barcelona. After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, the Londoners are urgently looking for reinforcements up front. In the past few months, he has proven that the 33-year-old can be this. After moving to FC Barcelona, ​​the Gabonese made 23 competitive appearances and scored 13 goals. He scored another hit. The Telegraph also reported that Aubameyang’s representatives want to hold talks with FC Barcelona officials . According to the report, the Blues are waiting to see how those talks unfold. In the Blues, Aubameyang would meet Thomas Tuchel. The Gabonese already knows him from two years together at Borussia Dortmund. The collaboration was crowned with the DFB Cup triumph in 2017.

Filip Kostic has officially joined Juventus and now Eintracht Frankfurt is looking to find help in filling the void left behind:

The first words of Filip Kostić as a Juventus player are here!



Click below to watch the full interview — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 12, 2022

Sport1 is reporting that Eintracht Frankfurt has its eyes on a Norwegian prospect to help replace Kostic:

Rumor has it that the Hessians are dealing with Ola Solbakken from the Norwegian top club FK Bodö/Glimt. However, the 24-year-old winger has been missing for weeks due to a shoulder injury - he also comes from a comparatively weak league. One thing is clear: head coach Glasner wants clarity as quickly as possible in order to get the squad together quickly.

Bayern Munich will take on a familiar foe in Niko Kovac’s VfL Wolfsburg in their upcoming Bundesliga game. Without further ado, we discuss some of the following points: