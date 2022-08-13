VfL Wolfsburg manager Niko Kovač prepared for Bayern Munich homecoming

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač is now at the helm of Wolfsburg and perhaps might be the only manager in the Bundesliga actually looking forward toward a date at the Allianz Arena.

“It’s always nice to go back to Munich, where I spent time as a player and a coach. I have a lot of friends and family there. I’m looking forward to meeting some familiar faces on Sunday. Such experiences are always nice,” Kovač told Wölfe TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I read recently that Bayern will get worse because (Robert) Lewandowski left, but that’s not the case. Bayern have always been strong and will also be strong this year. We know it will be tough for us against such a great team. We have to stick to our game plan and we’ll get chances.”

More than anything, Kovač knows that his team must try to slow down Bayern Munich’s high-octane attack.

“We have to defend as a team because Bayern’s individual quality is too high. We will not get many chances so we must take the few chances we’ll get. Bayern will try to decide the game in the first half. We have our ideas and we’ll see how things will go on Sunday,” Kovač said.