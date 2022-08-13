The Bastian Schweinsteiger curse: How one Bayern Munich alumnus is causing havoc with his words

I’m sure we all have that one friend who, the moment they open their mouth, everyone is begging for them to shut up because they jinx everything.

Bayern Munich Alumnus and Weltmeister Bastian Schweinsteiger is this... and probably a lot more.

In the world of sports, it has now become common knowledge to NEVER take a photo standing next to Drake since that has some unpleasant effects on people’s careers.

Now, the talk of the town is to make sure Basti never speaks about you, lest you want the exact opposite of what he says, to happen.

Whenever our beloved Schweini wishes a team or a player success via his Twitter account, the outcome ends up the exact opposite of what he wishes for. In fact, the incidents are so frequent that the Twitter user @TaistoFCB has uploaded a compilation of the most hilarious turnouts of poor Basti’s well-meant wishes.

Has he ever spoken about Bayern? Yes.

Losing to PSG on away goals was not a fun experience.

That aside, here’s a case study of his biggest victims.

Victim #1 : The German National Team

Tweet: This particular tweet he responded to, was during the group stage draw for the 2018 World Cup. The tweet from Germany’s twitter account had mentioned South Korea to be the last team drawn for Group F. “A very exciting draw,” he called it.

Result: Let’s not open those wounds. They’re yet to heal.

Tweet: He wished Germany luck before the Group Stage fixture against France in the Euros.

Result: A 1-0 loss. Wow.

Victim #2: Manchester United

Tweet: He wished them luck before the FA Cup Final, 2018.

Result: They lost 1-0 to Chelsea FC. Ouch.

Tweet: He wished them luck before the Europa League final against Villarreal.

Result: We all know what happened, come on. (It’s fun to laugh at United, being completely honest with you.)

Tweet: He wished them luck for the new Premier League season (back in 2021).

Result: Sixth place. That’s all I’m saying.

Tweet: He wished them luck for their fixture against Leicester City.

Result: A 4-2 loss. The United fans are BEGGING for him to not speak anymore.

Tweet: He just tweeted, saying “Man United vs Liverpool is off to a start” and that they need Paul Pogba.

Result: A 5-0 loss was a little too much, Basti! Pogba gets a red card too!

Other victims include his former MLS side Chicago Fire, the NFL side Chicago Bears, the Italian National Team, Manchester City and the poor German women’s national team who lost the final of the European Championship 2 - 1 to England. Ouch.

But no one had it as bad as Manchester United. No one.

I’m so glad Basti didn’t play for Atlanta United. As an Atlanta fan, we’re already depressed with our season and having Bastian Jinxsteiger in the sidelines, would not help.