 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bundesliga Watch: Ralf Rangnick a big fan of Timo Werner’s move back to RB Leipzig

How big of an impact can Timo Werner make for RB Leipzig as it seeks to challenge Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Speaking to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, man about football and current Austria manager Ralf Rangnick said he was a big fan of Timo Werner’s move back to RB Leipig — which should help the club contend with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

“From a sporting point of view, the transfer makes sense. Timo has speed & depth. No player in RB has that in the offensive area except (Christopher) Nkunku,” said Rangnick. “In order to play at his performance limit, Timo needs trust and the absolute backing of the trainer. It’s important for Timo that he plays regularly so that he can get in shape for the World Cup.”

Rangnick, of course, was most recently working for Manchester United, which actually recently held talks with Werner right before he moved to RB Leipzig. Rangnick was no longer with the club when those discussions took place, but that does not mean he doesn’t have an idea of how he would use Werner.

“I see him as one of two strikers at his strongest and most effective. (André) Silva and (Yussuf) Poulsen could benefit from him,” Rangnick said.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 476 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works