Bundesliga Watch: Ralf Rangnick a big fan of Timo Werner’s move back to RB Leipzig

Speaking to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, man about football and current Austria manager Ralf Rangnick said he was a big fan of Timo Werner’s move back to RB Leipig — which should help the club contend with Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

“From a sporting point of view, the transfer makes sense. Timo has speed & depth. No player in RB has that in the offensive area except (Christopher) Nkunku,” said Rangnick. “In order to play at his performance limit, Timo needs trust and the absolute backing of the trainer. It’s important for Timo that he plays regularly so that he can get in shape for the World Cup.”

Rangnick, of course, was most recently working for Manchester United, which actually recently held talks with Werner right before he moved to RB Leipzig. Rangnick was no longer with the club when those discussions took place, but that does not mean he doesn’t have an idea of how he would use Werner.

“I see him as one of two strikers at his strongest and most effective. (André) Silva and (Yussuf) Poulsen could benefit from him,” Rangnick said.