Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski only cares about titles at FC Barcelona

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski knows a thing or two about winning titles and now he will make the attempt to bring home the hardware with FC Barcelona in La Liga.

According to the Pole, Barca is absolutely capable of great things and he will be focused on helping the squad reach the massive potential that he thinks that is has for this season.

“We have a very strong team and are ready to think about titles. I’m always the guy who is thinking about winning the game, of course scoring the goals, and with the coach, Xavi, we can do this because I see what we’re doing during the training session and how we work hard now in preseason,” Lewandowski told ESPN. “So, for me all the signings mean that we are in a good way and I’m very excited for the start of the season.”

Barca will have to defeat a mountain of paper work to really get started with its team, but Lewandowski has high hopes anyway.