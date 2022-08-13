Germany Watch: İlkay Gündoğan expecting big things from newcomers at Bayern Munich this season

Manchester City midfielder and Germany international İlkay Gündoğan has been watching Bayern Munich’s offseason from afar and has liked what he has seen. In particular, Gündoğan likes how the club has bolstered its ranks.

“In Munich they probably thought it was necessary to change the squad a bit. I’m sure that Bayern will have a very, very powerful squad like they do every year and have also gained an incredible amount of quality with (Sadio) Mané and (Matthijs) De Ligt,” told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I would not have expected the activity that Bayern showed on the transfer market, with several players signed and also sold. You’d think the market in Germany is a bit different than in England because there are more financial opportunities here.”

Gündogan is particularly interested to see what Mané will bring to the table once he is fully comfortable in his new home.

“He has something that characterizes him in his game, he doesn’t think too much about whether he will do something wrong. He’s just doing his thing at a high level. So I’m not really worried that things would not work out for him at Bayern,” Gündogan said.