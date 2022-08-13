 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Germany Watch: İlkay Gündoğan expecting big things from newcomers at Bayern Munich this season

A lot of people are taking notice of Bayern Munich’s changes.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Manchester City v Liverpool - The FA Community Shield Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder and Germany international İlkay Gündoğan has been watching Bayern Munich’s offseason from afar and has liked what he has seen. In particular, Gündoğan likes how the club has bolstered its ranks.

“In Munich they probably thought it was necessary to change the squad a bit. I’m sure that Bayern will have a very, very powerful squad like they do every year and have also gained an incredible amount of quality with (Sadio) Mané and (Matthijs) De Ligt,” told Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I would not have expected the activity that Bayern showed on the transfer market, with several players signed and also sold. You’d think the market in Germany is a bit different than in England because there are more financial opportunities here.”

Gündogan is particularly interested to see what Mané will bring to the table once he is fully comfortable in his new home.

“He has something that characterizes him in his game, he doesn’t think too much about whether he will do something wrong. He’s just doing his thing at a high level. So I’m not really worried that things would not work out for him at Bayern,” Gündogan said.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 473 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works