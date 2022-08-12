The 2022 France Football Award nominees — including Ballon d’Or contestants — are out!

France Football’s annual awards nominations — including for the prestigious Ballon d’Or and Ballon d’Or Féminin — are out! Manuel Neuer, Ryan Gravenberch, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Sadio Mané form the Bayern contingent nominated for the various awards. Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Kevin Trapp, Karim Adeyemi, Florian Wirtz, Antonio Rüdiger are the other Germany internationals among the nominees.

Check out the full list below.

Selma Bacha (Olympique Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfö (FC Barcelona)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Lucy Bronze (FC Barcelona)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea FC)

Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyon)

Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-German)

Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyon)

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg)

Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyon)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-German)

Millie Bright (Chelsea FC)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyon)

No Bayern players made the cut, unfortunately — not even the likes of Lea Schüller, who led the Bundesliga in scoring, or Klara Bühl or Lina Magull, who lit up the EURO. However, representing Germany are two players from Bundesliga champions Wolfsburg in Popp and Oberdorf. There’s also a number of USWNT players on this list, including Alex Morgan, as well as reigning winner Alexia Putellas of Spain and Norway’s Ada Hegerberg, who won the first-ever edition of the award in 2018.

Yachine Trophy for Best Goalkeeper

Here are the ten Yachine Trophy nominees ⤵️



Yassine Bounou



Alisson Becker



Thibaut Courtois



Ederson



Mike Maignan



Edouard Mendy



Manuel Neuer



Jan Oblak



Kevin Trapp



Hugo Lloris#TropheeYachine #ballondor pic.twitter.com/BD3asXqu5g — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer headlines this list for us, of course. The OG sweeper-keeper will always be in a league of his own. Joining him this year is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp, who likely has won a place on Hansi Flick’s German men’s national team as well.

Awarded to the best under-21 talent, this trophy is heavy on Bundesliga talent, with the German top-flight contributing six of the ten nominees (only one plays in the English Premier League — though he’s a good one, that Bukayo Saka).

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Gavi (FC Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-German)

Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern)

Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

In fairness, Adeyemi and Gravenberch effectively earned their places here while competing in Austria and the Netherlands, respectively.

Finally, the thirty nominees for the award they chose not to give out when it was clearly Robert Lewandowski’s turn in 2020. To be fair, who knows who might have won Ligue 1 that year, right?

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool FC)

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Luis Díaz (Liverpool FC)

Robert Lewandowski (for his achievements at FC Bayern ;-) )

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Fabinho (Liverpool FC)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Darwin Núñez (Liverpool FC)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Sadio Mané (FC Bayern)

Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool FC)

João Cancelo (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-German)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Who do you think should win each award? Let us know in the comments below!