 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Join BFW’s fantasy Bundesliga league!

Think you have what it takes to beat BFW writers and readers? Prove it.

By Fergus25
/ new
FC Bayern München - Training Session Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga season has started — which means the Fantasy Bundesliga season has also begun! To channel your inner Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Muller — two of Bayern’s most tactically astute minds — join our very own, BFW fantasy league: You can find it under “Bavarian Fantasy Works” — the password is “bayern”. Very creative password, I know!

In this league, you will find BFW writers and readers alike — for example RLD and Tom Adams. Feel free to use a creative team name (puns encouraged!) while also including your BFW name if you would like. For example, we have had team names like Sarr-i-ball and mightymightydogteam (RLD’s name — who I will mention again as he actually a whopping fourth place in our league last year).

I will write a few articles this year, tracking the progress of the league and the general standings.

Note: If you haven’t made a fantasy team, you will unfortunately have missed some key points from game week 1 — but don’t fret, battle it out to climb the standings despite this! Good luck!

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works