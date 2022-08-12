Join BFW’s fantasy Bundesliga league!

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga season has started — which means the Fantasy Bundesliga season has also begun! To channel your inner Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Muller — two of Bayern’s most tactically astute minds — join our very own, BFW fantasy league: You can find it under “Bavarian Fantasy Works” — the password is “bayern”. Very creative password, I know!

In this league, you will find BFW writers and readers alike — for example RLD and Tom Adams. Feel free to use a creative team name (puns encouraged!) while also including your BFW name if you would like. For example, we have had team names like Sarr-i-ball and mightymightydogteam (RLD’s name — who I will mention again as he actually a whopping fourth place in our league last year).

I will write a few articles this year, tracking the progress of the league and the general standings.

Note: If you haven’t made a fantasy team, you will unfortunately have missed some key points from game week 1 — but don’t fret, battle it out to climb the standings despite this! Good luck!