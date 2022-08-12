Julian Nagelsmann raves about Bayern Munich attackers Thomas Müller and Sadio Mané, understands Leroy Sané’s desire to play

At his weekly press conference, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke enthusiastically about the work put in so far by Thomas Müller and Sadio Mané.

“Thomas’ position is very similar to last year. He has a good ability to spot spaces and has understanding with Serge. He can switch between striker and No. 10. He’s been called the Raumdeuter before, and he’s good at that,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “You can quote Jürgen Klopp’s words: ‘Sadio improved the club and the team from day one.’ He is very humble and down-to-earth. He’s already had a lot of success, but he’s a very modest top player who always wants to win. He’s very well received within the team.”

While the manager was happy with his two veterans, Nagelsmann did acknowledge that Leroy Sané is likely getting antsy about his spot on the roster.

“Of course he’s not satisfied that he doesn’t start. But just like with Matthijs (de Ligt), his competitors are doing very well. Jamal (Musiala) is doing great. Leroy is not someone who gets offended by that. You always need players off the bench who can make the difference too,” said Nagelsmann.