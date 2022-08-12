Pace Merchants? Bayern Munich have the fastest team in Europe

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, Turkey; the country allows a maximum of 120 km/h on the highway and 90 km/h anywhere else. German and Turkish urban areas allow up to 50 km/h.

Now, you’re probably wondering: “Why on earth are we talking about speed limits on a blog about Bayern Munich?” It’s still relevant, because in terms of speed limits, Bayern essentially don’t have one!

At least that’s what Karl-Heinz Rumenigge said.

A report from Abendzeitung states that the former Bayern CEO said that with the attacking talent that the Rekordmeister have, Rumenigge couldn’t help but notice that the offense has “pace” written all over it.

“An attack with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Jamal Musiala is the fastest in Europe,” Rummenigge said. “There’s incredible speed in the game. That will cause problems for the other 17 Bundesliga clubs.” RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt can attest to that, being outscored 11-4 by Bayern.

The attack isn’t the only fast group of players that Bayern have, the defense has speedsters too! Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, and Noussair Mazraoui are all quick and they aren’t to be scoffed at, which is what someone would do if they lost out in a speed duel (looking at you Erling).

Bayern have for all intents and purposes the fastest team in the whole of Europe, and they will utilize that pace to march their way to a seventh UCL title.

The big question is: who’s gonna be the first speed bump for the “Bavarian Roadrunners”?