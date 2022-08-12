 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pace Merchants? Bayern Munich have the fastest team in Europe

Can you keep up?

By R.I.P. London Teams
RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Supercup 2022
Our pace can “pace off“ some teams
Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, Turkey; the country allows a maximum of 120 km/h on the highway and 90 km/h anywhere else. German and Turkish urban areas allow up to 50 km/h.

Now, you’re probably wondering: “Why on earth are we talking about speed limits on a blog about Bayern Munich?” It’s still relevant, because in terms of speed limits, Bayern essentially don’t have one!

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final
Will our sheer pace be a massive factor in our quest for Ol’ Big Ears?
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

At least that’s what Karl-Heinz Rumenigge said.

A report from Abendzeitung states that the former Bayern CEO said that with the attacking talent that the Rekordmeister have, Rumenigge couldn’t help but notice that the offense has “pace” written all over it.

“An attack with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Jamal Musiala is the fastest in Europe,” Rummenigge said. “There’s incredible speed in the game. That will cause problems for the other 17 Bundesliga clubs.” RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt can attest to that, being outscored 11-4 by Bayern.

The attack isn’t the only fast group of players that Bayern have, the defense has speedsters too! Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, and Noussair Mazraoui are all quick and they aren’t to be scoffed at, which is what someone would do if they lost out in a speed duel (looking at you Erling).

Bayern have for all intents and purposes the fastest team in the whole of Europe, and they will utilize that pace to march their way to a seventh UCL title.

The big question is: who’s gonna be the first speed bump for the “Bavarian Roadrunners”?

