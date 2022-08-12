Bayern Munich might want to sell or loan five more players before the transfer window closes

According to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could still sell off three more players during this transfer window.

Per the report, Tanguy Nianzou, Bouna Sarr, and Joshua Zirkzee could still all be sent away. Let’s take a look at the logistics of each potential transfer candidate.

Bouna Sarr: The fourth choice right-back, Sarr has no prospects for playing time, but his salary is prohibitive to most teams that might have interest in him. Will he take a pay cut to facilitate a move or will he spend another season of match days in the stands? At this point, Sarr has no known suitors.

Joshua Zirkzee: Zirkzee still has great potential, but is buried on the attacking depth chart. A transfer away so the Dutchman can get more playing time would seem to work well — especially because he has decent value on the transfer market. Zirkzee has been linked to several clubs in England and also PSV Eindhoven among others.

Tanguy Nianzou: Now this one...it’s the key to Altschäffl’s story. Nianzou is sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s “golden boy.” Salihamidžić brought Nianzou in and has been a huge force in keeping him on the roster, despite having little-to-no prospects of consistent playing time at a period where he really needs to be on the pitch.

While most assume Nianzou would be loaned rather than sold, take a peek at his competition for future playing time — Matthijs de Ligt (23), Lucas Hernandez (26), Dayot Upamecano (23), and Benjamin Pavard (26). None of those players are old and all are head and shoulders above Nianzou at this stage of his career. Simply put, Nianzou will be waiting quite a while to get time on the field under Julian Nagelsmann. Does he have that kind of patience?

The latest news indicates that Nice is considering a move for Nianzou (per Get French Football News), but Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) are stating that Bayern Munich would demand a buyback or sell-on clause in any transfer move for Nianzou.

Altschäffl also noted that neither Pavard nor Leroy Sané are a candidate to be sold per the report.

Finally, Sport1’s Kerry Hau dove into the latest on Gabriel Vidović and Adrien Fein. It seems like Vidović will almost definitely head out on a loan assignment within the Bundesliga, while Fein’s situation is more complex:

Another year in the regional league with the Bayern reserve is not an option (for Vidović), according to those involved. The 18-year-old caused a sensation there last season with 31 goals. The only option left is a loan to another club.

For his part, Fein is in limbo:

Everyone involved is once again looking for a quick solution for Fein’s future. According to SPORT1 information, however, nothing concrete is currently in sight.

Hau also reported that Dayot Upamecano will not be sent away either, though rumors had died down of late that the Frenchman might be looking for an exit.

