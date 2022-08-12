Bayern Munich training update: August 11

Some quick-hit Bayern Munich training updates via Tz as the team continues to prepare for this Sunday’s Bundesliga match against VfL Wolfsburg. First, Leon Goretzka continues to ease his way back onto the grass, via Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke:

#Goretzka completes another running training session.

From other Tz reporting, Kingsley Coman — who might have a new home in Bayern’s attacking half-spaces rather than on the wing — is preparing for his eventual return after suspension by taking an extra shifts in training:

Last year, the Frenchman was considered the number one winger, and is also extremely popular with coach Julian Nagelmann (35). His commitment to training shows just how fired up he is for his starting eleven comeback: on Monday, he put in a strenuous extra shift together with defender Matthijs de Ligt (22) and top talent Mathys Tel (17), and on Wednesday Coman was one of the first to enter the training pitch and turned up the heat in the match forms.

Coman will not be eligible for this Sunday’s match — it’s the third game of his three-game suspension incurred late last season. He’ll be able to return at the earliest on August 21st (another Sunday game) for the road trip to VfL Bochum.

Young striker Joshua Zirkzee meanwhile missed practice due to illness:

#Zirkzee ist nicht im Training, soll krankheitsbedingt fehlen. Der #FCBayern-Stürmer steht bei #Stuttgart-Sportdirektor #Mislintat hoch im Kurs, sollte #Kalajdzic den #VfB im Sommer verlassen. Bei der vorgestellten Ablöse liegen beide Klubs aber noch weit auseinander. @mano_bonke — Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp) August 11, 2022

Finally, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continued his comeback from an adductor injury that has kept him sidelined thus far this season: