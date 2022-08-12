After speculation, Bayern Munich’s leadership council has been finalized

According to Sport1, Bayern Munich has finalized its leadership council after it was leaked roughly two weeks ago.

Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, and Leon Goretzka will make up the leadership group for this season. Initially, it was thought that Sadio Mané might be pushed into the council as well, but he was left out with Coman already representing the French-speaking players.

Goretzka formally replaces Robert Lewandowski, who transferred to FC Barcelona.

Mané’s exclusion does not mean the former Liverpool man is not a leader or respected, though:

According to SPORT1 information, the newcomer from Liverpool will not yet be included in the official circle of leaders this season. This thought process existed for a short time, but it has now been discarded — which by no means means that the 30-year-old Senegalese lacks leader qualities. On the contrary: Mané has integrated very well into Julian Nagelsmann’s team and is available to his colleagues with advice and action. But with Kingsley Coman, Munich already have a player on the team council who primarily represents the interests of his French-speaking colleagues.

The core group will help Julian Nagelsmann attempt to keep things on course for this season and will undoubtedly help mold the squad’s chances for success during this campaign.