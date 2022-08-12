Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 6 — Niko Kovač returns to Bayern Munich; The grass might not be greener for Robert Lewandowski; Julian Nagelsmann’s plan when Kingsley Coman returns; Transfer rumor talk; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is rolling, Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons, and everything seems to be heading in the right direction for the Rekordmeister.

Right about now is where you might be expecting some kind of pessimistic take on why the wheels are about to fall off, but — alas — things are too good for any doubt to start seeping into the podcast.

Like every week, the boys from Bayern Munich are not boring, so there was a lot to talk about. Here is what we have on tap:

The return of Niko Kovač and why his time at Bayern Munich was sabotaged from the get-go.

Robert Lewandowski’s new club can’t get it together off the pitch.

Kingsley Coman’s return might complicate things for Nagelsmann.

Tanguy Nianzou’s touchy situation.

Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer saga could be nearing an end.

Some thoughts on Better Call Saul’s insane penultimate episode.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

