Bayern Munich Alumni: FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski focused on taking down Real Madrid

While at Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski became accustomed to battling Real Madrid during European matches.

Now with FC Barcelona, the 33-year-old will need to stare down Los Blancos in domestic competition. For Lewandowski, it will be a challenge — and a thrill.

“We try to do our best, for sure. We haven’t started the season yet, but maybe after one or two months — because the run here before World Cup [in November] is very short — maybe after this time we can talk more about the expectations for the end of the season. But for sure, Real Madrid are still going to be very strong; they’re going to play very well, and that is a huge challenge for us,” Lewandowski told ESPN. “We have to be ready and we have to be there if we want to compete with Real Madrid.”

Lewandowski won’t have to wait all that long to face-off with his old boss Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. The two clubs are slated to face off in LaLiga on October 16th.