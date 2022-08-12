Matthijs de Ligt looking for growth over the course of the season at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt can survey the field in Europe and see that see that winning a Champions League title this season will not be easy — no matter how much talent is currently residing in Bavaria.

“I think we have a really good squad. Many teams in Europe have good squads. I think it’s difficult to say now. It’s something that grows during the season, and you feel at some point that you can do it,” De Ligt told ESPN FC (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

From a personal standpoint. De Ligt wants to keep his game evolving.

“The most important thing is to keep developing, improve, become a better player. Bayern signed me for a lot of money and I’m grateful for that. But it doesn’t mean anything — everybody is the same. You have to stay humble and keep developing,” said De Ligt.