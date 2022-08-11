Leroy Sané’s position at Bayern Munich stands threatened

While fans and pundits alike have lauded Bayern Munich for their squad depth this season, there are some people that aren’t quite benefitting from it.

Leroy Sané, who happens to be one among the several wingers at Bayern has been cited a losing party in this situation, in a report by Sport Bild.

Sané was forced to the bench from the very start of the season: the game against Eintracht Frankfurt saw him feature from off the bench at the 65th minute, as he replaced Thomas Müller. He suffered a similar fate in the DFL-Supercup fixture against RB Leipzig, where he scored a goal and bagged an assist as well.

The truth remains that French international Kingsley Coman is higher on the pecking order than Sané. The German could find himself unable to get a spot after Coman returns from his two game ban, after the away game at VfL Wolfsburg. After Wolfsburg, Coman is a clear starting eleven candidate ahead of Sané.

Sané’s problem is worsened by the fact that every attacker at Bayern has played absolutely convincingly to guarantee them a starting spot, whether it be Sadio Mané or Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry or Thomas Müller. In training on Wednesday there was no signs indicating to a potential return to the starting XI for Leroy Sané, as coach Julian Nagelsmann placed the winger in the B-team in the training match.

After the session, while Mané, Musiala, Mathys Tel, Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidović and Joshua Zirkzee trained for another half hour, Sané made his way back to the dressing room instead.

Although the 26-year-old is training properly, his training performance doesn’t give the impression that the coach can rely on him when it matters.

In an interview with Sky90 (as transcribed by Abendzeitung), Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić backed up the winger, “He started a little later last season, this year he’s already had two good performances,” he said.

“He has everything: speed, technique, a great shot. He should just get that out of the way,” Brazzo said, wishing for Sané to put his extraordinary skill-set to the use. He also wishes for the winger to show more passion towards the game.

Whatever the case, Brazzo has made it clear that Sané is not for sale, despite the innumerous rumours regarding his sale.