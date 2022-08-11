Where does Kingsley Coman fit in Bayern Munich’s 4-2-2-2? Maybe not where you think

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has deployed a 4-2-2-2 system that seems to make best use of the attacking talent on Bayern Munich’s roster.

With 11 goals in the team’s first two games, it would be hard to argue that things could get much better.

Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Paul Wanner, and Gabriel Vidović are all competing for playing time for four positions, but Choupo-Moting’s injury and Coman’s suspension have made Nagelsmann job a little bit easier initially.

Coman will be returning in just a couple of weeks, though, and while many assumed that the Frenchman would be competing mostly with Mané, Sané, and Gnabry for playing time, it appears that Coman could really be battling with Müller and Musiala. According to kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Coman’s role could be deeper this season:

In the current 4-2-2-2 system, the coaching staff sees Kingsley Coman’s position in the right or left attacking midfield, where Müller and Musiala are currently playing. The staff discussed the new position with Coman. The Frenchman can identify with it.

At times, it appears those top four positions in the system are interchangeable and really could be played by anyone, but the Bayern Munich coaching staff seems to have more defined roles than what appears on the television screen as fans watch.

Surely, the intense competition on the squad will have each player attempting to do his best to stay sharp consistently, but star players will have to sit — there is no avoiding it and if things stay the same, one of Coman, Thomas Müller, and Jamal Musiala will always be riding pine come game time.