Report: Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidović could go out on loan

The numbers game at Bayern Munich was bound to have to some fall out and now it looks like we are going to see some player movement in the attack.

With Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Paul Wanner, and Gabriel Vidović all part of the squad’s attacking group, there are probably too bodies to manage in terms of keeping older players happy and younger players on a steady developmental path.

Now, it appears that Vidović could be one of the players on the move according to German outlet kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are considering sending Gabriel Vidović out on loan within the Bundesliga.

Vidović is extremely talented, but is not likely to jump over his more experience teammates at this stage, so a move within Germany would be a great solution. The Croatian youth international is too good to spend the season in the Regionalliga, but not quite at the level as some of the club’s other attackers — yet.

Wherever he lands, it will be a good opportunity to get game time at high level, which is exactly what the 18-year-old needs.