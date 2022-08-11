Hansi Flick wanted to bring Mario Götze to Bayern Munich

Current Germany and former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick would have seen Mario Götze at Bayern Munich if he had gotten his way! Speaking to the podcast Mehr als ein Spiel, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Hansi Flick confirms he wanted Mario Götze at FC Bayern: “I would have liked to bring him to Bayern Munich. He’s just a player with enormous strengths in the final third - that’s why he would have been a good addition.”

Flick, of course, didn’t end up with a shortage of quality in the final third at Bayern either. But it’s fun to think about what might have been.

Götze’s career since he scored the winning goal against Argentina in the 2014 Men’s World Cup Final has not been as meteoric as many hoped, but the former Bayern player has fought back well since his 2017 diagnosis of myopathy, a metabolic illness. He was allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund on a free after the 2019/20 season, but after two strong campaigns in the Eredivisie for PSV Eindhoven, Götze is back in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt — starting against Bayern in a 1-6 defeat on opening day.

Frankfurt are a Champions League team this year after their fantastic Europa League triumph last season, so Götze will have plenty of opportunity to show Flick that he’s still got it. If Flick likes what he sees, there could even be a spot on the national team for Germany’s one-time talisman. Here’s to a good season to Super Mario for Die Adler!

And can you imagine? What would Mario Götze at Bayern have looked like under Flick?