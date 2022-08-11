Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka steps back onto the field

Leon Goretzka is taking his next steps in rehab following last month’s minor knee surgery. In a video and update posted to FCBayern.com, the Bayern Munich midfielder is shown back running on the grass as he begins to work his way back to match fitness in earnest.

For now, he’s still a spectator to first team training:

While his teammates pushed on with their preparations for the home match against VfL Wolfsburg in squad training, Goretzka did a few laps around the Säbener Straße grounds. In addition, the Germany international is working intensively on his comeback in the German record champions’ performance centre.

Here’s @iMiaSanMia with a photo:

Leon Goretzka returned on the pitch today and completed some light running as he works on his comeback [ fcb] pic.twitter.com/s2NyeADHMz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 10, 2022

In Goretzka’s absence, Marcel Sabitzer has stepped up to put in two strong performances next to Joshua Kimmich in midfield, and Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch has gotten his share of time of the bench as well. Sabitzer especially hasn’t been the charging box-to-box presence Goretzka likes to be, so it’ll be interesting to see how Goretzka slots back into a 4-2-2-2 team shape that is presently utilizing attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala to make those energetic dribbles through the left half-space.

Goretzka’s injury should keep him out for a while yet, potentially through the next international break. His status for Germany’s September Nations League fixtures will be one to watch, as is his place in Hansi Flick’s Starting XI — currently occupied by Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan.

But Bayern fans at least will be very much looking forward to seeing the return — both of their lovable midfielder, and the famed “Kimmetzka” double-pivot. And hopefully, his procedure will have cleared up the knee problems that aggravated him over a long period last season.