The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to start early

Good news, football fans! According to The Athletic (as captured by Sport Bild), the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year will be starting earlier than what was initially confirmed.

It’ll be exciting because there’s so much to see in the tournament proper come Christmas. We have the exciting Canada team who is in their first World Cup since 1986; the Argentina and Portugal squads that contain PSG and Manchester United superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively, on what could potentially be their last ever shot at winning the World Cup; the Germany team with new boss Hansi Flick, who used to manage Bayern Munich, out to prove a point and redeem themselves after the failure of 2018; and FC Barcelona player Robert Lewandowski having to carry the deadweight that is the Poland national team on his back.

If that doesn’t get you excited or at the very least piqued your interest, I don’t know what will. The original kick-off for the World Cup was supposed to be on November 21 between Senegal and the Netherlands, but it will now be the Qatar vs. Ecuador game.

After initially agreeing to play the second game in the tournament, Qatar decided that as hosts, they wanted to be the ones kicking off the tournament, which is the custom as in previous World Cups. FIFA said that they couldn’t switch the schedule for Qatar vs. Ecuador and Senegal vs. Netherlands games, so they decided to put Qatar’s game in front and scheduled an earlier date for it.

Now the big question is: When is the exact date of the early kick-off? Let’s find out!

The 2022 World Cup will be kicking off on – drum roll please!

November 20th!

Yes, the World Cup will start on November 20th instead of November 21st.

It may not seem much, but at least it’s beginning earlier. Right?!