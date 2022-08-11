Bayern Munich youngster Gabriel Vidović facing tough call on international career

Like VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa and Bayern Munich teammate Josip Stanisic before him, Gabriel Vidović has an extremely tough decision ahead of him when it comes to where he will play his international ball once he leaves the youth ranks.

Germany and Croatia are both fantastic options, but Vidović can only choose one — and his mother says that the subject has not been an easy one for her son to tackle. The Vidović family has resided in Germany for almost 30 years, but the family has never forgotten its Adriatic roots.

“Our family still lives in Bosnia, we visit there at least twice a year,” says Marijana Vidović told Spox. “On vacation we always go to Istria, where relatives of ours live.”

That aforementioned connection to the region has led Gabriel Vidović to star for Croatia’s youth national teams at the U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-21 levels. Germany, though, is very keen on the attacking player.

“In the U-15s he was present at a training course for the German national team. But the Croatian association tried very hard for him the whole time. First we canceled, but then a youth leader flew to Munich and gave Gabi a Croatia jersey with the number 10. Then he switched to the Croatian association,” Marijana Vidović told Spox.

As for having to ultimately choose between Croatia and Germany, it has not been easy for the 18-year-old.

“He hasn’t made a final decision yet. It’s a very difficult decision for him,” his mother said.

Gabriel Vidović still has some time, but the pressure is mounting on the youngster. Once the attacker makes a decision on what senior team he will play for — and makes an appearance for that country — he is locked in.

Croatia might offer more opportunities to play if he keeps progressing, but Germany might present the chance for more glory.

Whatever the case, the youngster has two fantastic options.