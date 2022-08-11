Pini Zahavi wants “good and friendly relationship” with Bayern Munich

Here’s a good one. Pini Zahavi — who helped engineer Robert Lewandowski’s dramatic transfer window exit to FC Barcelona this summer — wants a relationship reset with the Bayern Munich, whose old boss Uli Hoeneß famously called him a “piranha.” Zahavi was also, briefly, Kingsley Coman’s agent, but they parted ways after he failed to find Coman a move to England last summer (per Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Pini Zahavi to @SPORTBILD: "I hope Bayern and I can have a good and friendly relationship in the future. I hope I can bring them players as well and not just take players away from them" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 9, 2022

Currently — and most intriguingly — he’s the agent of RB Leipzig sensation Christopher Nkunku.

This is the sort of talk from him that’s likely to be met with jeers from the Bayern faithful, and perhaps by the team brass as well, who have many a bitter memory to nurse over repeated confrontations over (current Real Madrid defender) David Alaba’s contract talks and Lewandowski’s on-again, off-again desire to move to Spain.

However, in seriousness, reconciliation would be positive. These are business dealings in the end, and Zahavi is one of the most high-profile agents out there. The club will be in a stronger position in the transfer window if they aren’t locked out of targets based on their representation. And if there’s one thing Zahavi excels at, it’s engineering moves — which someday may well be to Bayern’s benefit.