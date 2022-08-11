Daily Schmankerl: West Ham United eyeing Bayern Munich’s Tanguy Nianzou?; FC Barcelona fans call Frenkie de Jong a p-word; Manchester United wanted Timo Werner; USMNT hopeful Matthew Hoppe to Middlesbrough; and MORE!

Behind Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, and Matthijs de Ligt on Bayern Munich’s center-back depth chart, some clubs are looking at Tanguy Nianzou as a player who could be available.

One of the teams looking at Nianzou is West Ham United:

West Ham United want Tanguy Nianzou and are considering a move to sign the Bayern Munich defender as a replacement for Issa Diop. The focus at West Ham now appears to be concentrated on signing a new defender. Issa Diop is leaving West Ham for a move to Fulham this week, just as the Hammers endure something of a defensive injury crisis. Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson are all out at the moment and West Ham need another option at the back. Paris Saint-Germain duo Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer are two names on the radar, but the Hammers could now look now look towards Bayern Munich for help. 90Min now report that West Ham have an interest in signing Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou.

What is interesting about this rumor is that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has shown no interest in parting ways with Nianzou, even with a backlog of good options on the backline. It seems unlikely that the Bavarians would make a move like this — if West Ham is eyeing a permanent acquisition:

It’s suggested that West Ham could focus on signing Nianzou if they can’t secure a deal for PSG defender Kehrer. The problem for Nianzou is that first-team minutes at Bayern aren’t easy to come by; he started just six Bundesliga games last season. Nianzou did make 11 substitute appearances but leaving PSG to further his career with Bayern hasn’t really worked. Nianzou was considered to be an ‘incredible’ prospect at PSG but will find himself behind the likes of Benjamin Pavard and Dayot Upamecano, as well as new signings Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt. Capable of playing at centre back or right back, Nianzou could tick similar boxes to Kerher in the eyes of West Ham decision-makers. A loan with option to buy may be the best way for West Ham to secure Nianzou, and he is a name to keep a close eye on in David Moyes’ chase of a new defender.

Ah, there it is...a loan. Now, THAT would make some sense. The kid does need playing time for his development, but it still appears that Bayern Munich might be reluctant to let him go — even on a temporary basis.

As he left Chelsea FC for RB Leipzig, Timo Werner issued a statement to the London club’s fans:

Werner had a very up-and-down run in London and ultimately because the latest player who could not see eye-to-eye with manager Thomas Tuchel.

It appears that Werner will play a major role in RB Leipzig’s immediate future and has likely positioned himself to retain his spot with Germany ahead of the World Cup.

An odd wrinkle to Werner’s transfer story is that Manchester United wanted the forward — and negotiated with him — before he ultimately decided to return to Germany:

TRUE✅ @ManUtd negotiated with Timo Werner, before Werner decided for the Transfer to @RBLeipzig Erik ten Hag could Imagine to work with Werner @BILD_Sport #EnglischeWoche pic.twitter.com/Tq9IxIHQTB — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the player movement at RB Leipzig in the wake of Werner’s return is starting up as Alexander Sørloth is now a candidate for FC Köln:

News #Sörloth: He is a candidate in Cologne in order to replace Modeste. Köln ist interested. Leipzig is open to let him go. Possible option: loan! Early stages. @philipphinze24 @Sky_Marlon89 @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 10, 2022

Bayern Munich will take on a familiar foe in Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg in their upcoming Bundesliga game. Without further ado, we discuss some of the following points:

What are some transfers Wolfsburg made?

What has Wolfsburg looked like so far?

Can Wolfsburg beat Bayern? Will Wolfsburg beat Bayern?

What are some potential changes Julian Nagelsmann might make?

Will Nagelsmann’s Bayern eventually get found out?

What are some other Bundesliga fixtures this weekend?

A look back at some of last weekend’s fixtures

A look ahead to some of this weekend’s fixtures including Schalke vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Barcelona show Frenkie de Jong some love by telling him to take a pay cut and called him a p****:

#FCB



Graves insultos a Frenkie De Jong a su llegada a la Ciutat Esportiva



️ ¡Bájate el sueldo, p****!



@DBR8 pic.twitter.com/Kq8L0SGQKP — Diario SPORT (@sport) August 10, 2022

Serious insults to Frenkie De Jong upon his arrival at the Sports City Lower your salary, p **** !

What a mess...

West Ham United is certainly going after any defender that might even be remotely attainable. In addition to the pursuit of Tanguy Nianzou, The Hammers are looking at Paris Saint-Germain defender and Germany international Thilo Kehrer:

News #Kehrer: West Ham has made an official offer of around €10-12m transfer fee. There is also an offer from Sevilla. Paris expects €20m. #WHUFC with good chances to sign the 25 y/o German national. @westsven @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 10, 2022

Here are the major talking points discussed in this episode:

Bayern’s dominant performance against Frankfurt

How Chuck steals the spotlight all the time, leaving the rest of us poor folks hanging

The 4-triple-2 and what it brings to the table

Nagelsmann’s plans for the rest of the season

Tom’s insufferable EPL talk and Schnitzel trying hard to bring him back on track

Sané transfer rumors

Throwing shade at INNN and Teddy (once again)

A look at the other fixtures in the BuLi and early predictions for the rest of the season

In news that was first reported on Tuesday, former Schalke 04 striker Matthew Hoppe, a USMNT hopeful, has transferred to Middlesbrough:

USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe is in England in order to be unveiled as new Middlesbrough player. Deal was signed on Tuesday and medical also completed - done and sealed. #Boro



Official statement now expected on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Oa6KU4Ys3G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2022

At one point, Hoppe was looking like a breakthrough star, but Schalke 04’s descent into a complete and utter dumpster fire, along with an ill-timed move to Mallorca stagnated the youngster’s development.

Also, Hoppe has apparently went full Eminem as shown in the announcement by Middlesborough:

Julian Weigl’s anticipated return to the Bundesliga could be close to happening as both Borussia Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in the Benfica midfielder:

A Bundesliga return from Julian Weigl has apparently become more likely. After it was previously reported that Benfica Lisbon wants to sell the defensive middle player, another detail has now come to light. As kicker and the Portuguese newspaper Record report, a loan should now also be an option. According to Sport Bild, a Weigl transfer should be an issue, especially at Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, Weigl should not have the highest priority there, since a top striker is to be signed beforehand. In the past, Benfica have called €15-20m for the former Dortmund player. Gladbach is said to have only been willing to pay a fee of nine million euros. Recently, Eintracht Frankfurt was said to be interested in the German. The name Weigl is discussed internally, but according to SPORT1 information there was only a first loose scan. If more players should leave Eintracht after Filip Kostic’s departure, Weigl’s personality could become interesting again. Weigl was active in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund from 2015 to 2019 before moving to Portugal for a fee of 20 million euros. There he has been on the brink of extinction since coach Roger Schmidt took office.

Bayern Munich opened the 2022/23 Bundesliga season with a ruthless battering of Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that regularly gets the better of the Bavarians and won the Europa League just last season. Julian Nagelsmann’s side ran rampant in a game which saw the visitors up 5-0 within the first half, in a performance which somehow managed to shock the Eagles faithful into a stunned silence. Things look good right now.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Our thoughts on the 4-2-2-2 and whether it looks like a plausible way for Bayern Munich to move forward in a post-Lewandowski era.

How Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Jamal Musiala work together to make an amazing front four system.

What the current midfield setup offers to the team in terms of passing.

Why Eintracht seemed practically bewildered by Bayern’s system in the first half, and the changes in the second.

How Serge Gnabry has seen an incredible resurgence in form with the help of Sadio Mané.

Why Jamal Musiala has changed the entire shape of Bayern’s offense.

Dayot Upamecano’s resurgence and his excellent performances as of late.

Concerns over pressing and defensive lapses in the side.

Potential tests in the future, including games in the Champions League group stage.

A final note on the strange fatigue gripping the squad at the 60th minute of every game.

Costa Rica’s Alexandra Pinell hit an unbelievable shot against Australia in the FIFA U-20 World Cup: