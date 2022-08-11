FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski insists his Bayern Munich farewell was equal parts cordial, emotional

So much had been written and said about Robert Lewandowski during FC Barcelona’s pursuit to eventually sign him from Bayern Munich, but the fact of the matter is, he’s no longer a Bayern player and has started a new chapter of his career.

Regardless of what was speculated in the press, there’s no bad blood between the striker and Bayern and he came back to Säbener Straße after finalizing his move to Barcelona to bid farewell to all of Bayern’s players and staff members.

Along with his agent, Pini Zahavi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the public posturing by Lewandowski was not generally received very well by Bayern fans, but to Lewandowski’s defense, things were exaggerated. He was never going to threaten to go on strike if Bayern refused his sale to Barcelona, despite that having been a headline that was run for quite some time during the summer. Per a new report from Bild, both Laporta and Zahavi confirmed that all parties had cleared the air with Bayern’s bosses now that the transfer saga is over. For a while, there was a series of indirect verbal jousts between both camps, with Oliver Kahn’s “Basta” comments sparking the rumors that Lewandowski might’ve been willing to go on strike at the start of Bayern’s preseason.

Per Bild, Lewandowski also described his final farewell at Säbener Straße to have been a cordial occasion, and that he was most emotional to have save goodbye to long-time teammates Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka, who he’s known for the longest in Bayern’s squad since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund back in 2014. He was also asked about which player he would lure to Barcelona if he had the chance to, but felt that there’s not just one that would stick out over a handful. “There are so many great players and incredible people. To name one would be unfair. I would have to name five, six, seven players,” Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski also went on to say how grateful he was for his tenure at Bayern, which was well decorated and record-breaking, both on an individual and collective level. With all of the drama that surrounded his move to Barcelona, there had been the perception that there was disdain between the player, the way he was posturing for a move away from Bayern, and the club’s front office. However, he said that when he made his official farewell at Säbener Straße, he was able to speak with all of the club’s front office members, and that there was no bad blood whatsoever, and nothing but respect. “I spoke to everyone there, with Hasan Salihamidzic as well as with Uli Hoeneß. I will always be grateful for this path together, it was the best time of my life so far,” he said.