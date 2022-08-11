Bayern Munich Business Briefs: Club enters new agreement with Adobe; Qatar deal to be discussed after World Cup; Extends deal with SAP and Deutsche Telekom

Bayern Munich has entered into a new partnership agreement with software manufacturer Adobe:

FC Bayern and Adobe are launching a multi-year partnership to advance the digital possibilities of the German record champions. The collaboration will create personalized experiences for fans around the world — both online and offline — while supporting internal processes within the club.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn gave some insight on what the deal might entail for fans.

“Today’s FC Bayern fan is digitally savvy and craves new ways to get closer to our club and players, which is why we aim to create sustainable and lasting interactions that bring matchday excitement to our millions of passionate fans across the world,” said Kahn (per FCBayern.com). “We’re investing in a long-term digital strategy with Adobe’s breadth of enterprise applications at the core of our technology, to deepen how our fans engage with the club and to inspire the next generation of fans for years to come.”

Adobe is also happy with the new arrangement.

“FC Bayern has millions of fans around the world, and they are at the forefront of revolutionizing fan experiences. With this partnership, FC Bayern will create more personalized experiences to enable fans to celebrate the passion and heart of the club wherever they may be,” Adobe president of Digital Experience Business Anil Chakravarthy said.

Some of the programs that Bayern Munich is expected to use include Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Acrobat Sign. But how? Well, here you go:

The technology will help better understand followers to create more engaging and customized sports experiences. Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe’s customer data platform, will help the club create fan profiles to determine how followers interact with the brand and create a more personal relationship with the club. This means the overall matchday experience will be enhanced for fans, giving supporters real-time notifications at their fingertips including merchandising discounts, video content and last-minute ticket availability. You will never miss a moment again, whether you’re in the stadium, on the move, or at home. For example, when a goal is scored, you will receive content on your preferred channel to celebrate the moment in real-time, as well as post-game video commentary and highlights.

Bayern Munich will also use more common tools like Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Acrobat Sign as well.

SAP also still in the fold

According to Sport Business, Bayern Munich has also re-upped its deal with SAP:

German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich has renewed its sponsorship agreement with software company SAP by three years until 2025. SAP will retain its position as a platinum partner of Bayern, extending a deal that began in 2014. SAP serves as Bayern’s official partner for business software solutions.

Deutsche Telekom to stay on as primary sponsor

It also looks like Bayern Munich will stick with Deutsche Telekom as its main sponsor on a very lucrative deal:

Bayern will extend the contract with their main sponsor Telekom until 2026 in the next few days. The new deal will be worth at least €50m per year [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/amBf4DUFaH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 9, 2022

Qatar Airways deal...extending or going away?

Bayern Munich will discuss its controversial deal with Qatar Airways after the World Cup (strategic timing, eh?):