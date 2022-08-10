It looks like Bayern Munich have a serious buyer for Joshua Zirkzee.

As things seem to move in terms of squad planning, it does not look like Zirkzee has much of a future with the club, and as a result, they have been looking for serious buyers for the striker.

In a recent report by Sky’ Florian Plettenberg, VfB’s preferred option to replace Saša Kalajdžić (if he were to leave) has been reported as Zirkzee. A phone call between the two clubs took place on 9th August. Bayern’s asking price is €20 million, however die Schwaben want a lower price. Personal terms have not been agreed yet.

Bayern also wish to include a buy-back clause in the deal, which Stuttgart have agreed to. There will be no swap deal involved either (so fans can wave pfiat di to the dreams of a Saša-Zee swap deal!)

€20 million is a decent asking price for a striker of his caliber. Zirkzee had an excellent loan stint at RSC Anderlecht under present Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. He scored 18 goals for the Belgian outfit.

It was earlier rumoured that Fulham and Southampton were interested in the striker but it remains to be seen where Zirkzee will ply his trade this season.

As for Kalajdžić, Manchester United is still interested in the Austrian: