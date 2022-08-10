 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Off the Crossbar: Former Netherlands goalkeeper attacks FC Barcelona with scathing comments

Més que un club…or Mess of a club?

By R.I.P. London Teams
COMBO-FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-SPOTIFY Photo by PAU BARRENA,LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

FC Barcelona are an absolute dumpster fire right now.

The Spanish club is unfathomably still bringing in players, completely disregarding their financial state which has come back to haunt them. Even though they will be activating their fourth lever, it still won’t be enough to register their new signings which include former Bayern Munich marksman Robert Lewandowski.

People are highly critical of Barcelona shelling out exorbitant fees for players, with Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann even questioning the ability of the La Liga team being able to attract all these players. Someone else has hopped aboard the “#LeverpullFCOut” train in the form of Ronald Waterreus.

International Friendly - “Poland v Netherlands”
Ronald Waterreus (left) is highly critical of Barca and their current state of affairs
Photo by VI Images/Getty Images

The 51-year-old former Manchester City, PSV, Rangers, and Netherlands shot-stopper has spoken out on the chaos in Catalonia. Waterreus says that the club’s slogan “Més que un club” doesn’t make sense anymore and that Barcelona is “Exhibit A” of everything wrong with football today.

“I can no longer hear the slogan ‘More than a club’,” Waterreus told Algemeen Dagblad (as captured by Sport1). “Barcelona is a commercial monster, in my eyes it symbolizes everything that makes modern football so ugly.”

FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League
“When will I get out of this hell?“
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Waterreus is also fuming on how Barcelona is treating his compatriot Frenkie de Jong, who is involved in a legal battle with his club. “The way they are now blackmailing Frenkie is an impressive example of this”, Waterreus said. “I hope he keeps his balance and stays. Unless he gets more hassled and destroys his own options ahead of the World Cup. Then he should go to United.”

If De Jong doesn’t find a way out of this predicament, he faces the risk of exclusion at the national team and not playing in the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

